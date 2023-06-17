Navi Mumbai’s Wonders Park rides to remain shut during monsoon to prevent accidents

NAVI MUMBAI: Families planning to visit Navi Mumbai’s Wonders Park for experiencing the new amusement rides will now have to wait till the monsoons are over. The amusement section of the park was shut on Wednesday and will reopen in October on account of the rainy season.

Navi Mumbai, India - June 4, 2023:Mun Comm orders probe following accident that injured 6 at Wonders Park CM Eknath Shinde had inaugurated the park with new rides in Navi Mumbai, India, on Sunday, June 4, 2023. (Photo by / HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Sanjay Desai, city engineer of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), it is the standard procedure to keep the park closed during monsoons to prevent electric malfunctions and mishaps. “As a security measure, NMMC has shut the operations of the park,” said Desai.

On June 3, at least six persons were injured when they fell off an umbrella-shaped joyride at the newly inaugurated Wonders Park in Nerul. The incident reportedly occurred when one of the rides malfunctioned leading to the riders’ feet hitting the railing below.

After the incident, NMMC is taking every step possible to ensure the rides are safe for the visitors, added an official from the garden department.

Citizens can, however, visit the park to see the gardens and the beautification work undertaken by the NMMC. The administration has also continued some services like the musical fountain and the laser show. “We will continue to have a 20-minute musical fountain show conducted at 7.30 pm and 8.20 pm,” informed an official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The administration has also kept special monthly passes for morning walkers to use the premises on a daily basis.

The park, originally opened in 2012 was given a ₹24 crore makeover and it was reopened on May 31 by chief minister Eknath Shinde.

It was earlier constructed at the cost of ₹35 crore but was termed to be a loss-making venture owing to the excessive maintenance work.

After its makeover and reopening, the park received a good response with the corporation earning revenue of ₹27 lakh in 15 days. According to the NMMC records, over 56,000 people visited the park during the fortnight.

Former corporators felt that the added attractions and better planning could help the NMMC turn the park into a profit-making venture. “Just by revamping the park the NMMC has witnessed an amazing response and with better planning this venture can very well turn out to be profitable. I have suggested increasing the park’s visiting hours and setting up a parking counter. Additionally, the administration must consider airing newer video clips during the laser shows,” said former corporator of the ward Ravindra Ithape.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, after the recent mishap, several residents criticised the civic body for unmindful spending of the taxpayers’ money on renovation.

The park still draws revellers from Navi Mumbai and outside. “In the summer season, which was vacation time for students, the number of visitors also increased,” said an official from the garden department.