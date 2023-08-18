NMMC to cut upkeep terms for FIFA level ground to three years

Navi Mumbai File photo of Yashwantrao Chavan ground situated in Nerul (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

The upkeep and maintenance of the FIFA level football ground also known as Yashwantrao Chavan ground situated in Nerul will now be for three years as against the routine method of tendering the work for a period of five years. To ensure that the international level recognition acquired for the football ground is maintained, the administration has come up with a new maintenance agreement.

NMMC will be spending approximately ₹99 lakh for the upkeep for the ground.

“It’s going to be five years since the ground was developed in keeping with the international standards. To ensure that the ground’s condition remains of top notch quality, tender bids for undertaking maintenance and repair work have been called. This time the contract will be for three years as against five years as mandated by the management of FIFA. ,” said a senior official from the administration.

The ground developed in 2017 by spending over ₹3.5 crore is used as training ground for FIFA matches. During the construction process, the work undertaken consisted of laying Bermuda grass, storm water drainage channel which will prevent any form of water accumulation etc. “One of the special aspects of this ground is that instead of laying soil, we have used a mix of sand and soil which is one of the specifications for developing ground as per FIFA norms,” informed the official.

The nature of work to be undertaken includes spraying and insecticide and pesticide of the area, supply of fertilizers, experienced staff to undertake trimming of the grass, supply of up to 15 tonnes of sand per year, dedicated housekeeping staff, technology to provide adequate aeration and irrigation on the ground. “FIFA has provided us with the kind of maintenance needed for the ground. Therefore the contract for maintenance includes extensive work details to be fulfilled. There will be rain guns installed to ensure the field is adequately watered,” said the Deputy municipal Commissioner (Sports) Mangala Malave

