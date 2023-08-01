Navi Mumbai to become country’s first septic tank-free city

NAVI MUMBAI: Navi Mumbai is set to become the first city in the country to be septic tank-free and have toilets in 100% of households soon.

Navi Mumbai, India -01 July.2016:PublicToilet at Sector-19 Vashi in Navi Mumbai India on Friday,July 01, 2016.(Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Bachchan Kumar)

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is taking measures in this regard by building household toilets in slums and laying drainage pipe networks, bringing down the number of septic tanks to 42 currently.

The NMMC has laid a network of sewage drains all over the city with 7 state-of-the-art sewage treatment plants being set up with the help of Central government funds. The treated water is being used by industries and watering gardens.

The remaining 42 septic tanks are in Digha and some slums, where the civic body is laying drains. Construction of a 2 MLD sewage treatment plant has been planned in Yadav Nagar. In Digha, sewage lines and an STP have been planned.

As per a survey done in 2015, as many as 5,744 families in the city defecated in the open. The NMMC has constructed 406 public toilets to eradicate the practice. Toilets have provided 4,340 seats for the residents. Toilets in the households in slums are also being constructed.

About 1,682 toilets have been constructed in individual households with the help of Central funds. Besides, 4,024 private and domestic toilets have been constructed with the help of Pune-based Shelter Associates.

Municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar said, “All necessary steps are being taken to ensure that the city becomes cleaner and more hygienic. All residents should have such basic services.”

“We will ensure that every household has a toilet of its own. There should not be anyone having to defecate in the open due to lack of the facility. I have ordered that the city be made septic tank-free at the earliest.”