Navi Mumbai to get cyber cells in all police stations

Navi Mumbai police on Friday announced to keep cyber cells in all the stations with the increase in the number of cybercrime cases. In 2021, 172 cases were registered, of which 41 were detected with a 24% detection rate, while in 2022, there were 207 cases registered, with 51 being solved, taking the detection rate to 26%.

“The number of cybercrime applications that come to us is huge and those getting converted into FIR are very less. To fill this gap, we are planning to have a cyber cell in each police station. By giving internal training, we would upgrade the skill of our staff to tackle such cases more efficiently,” Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe said on Friday.

The total number of rape cases reported in 2022 was more than in 2021. While 2022 saw 236 rape cases reported, 2021 had 212 rape cases registered. Of the total 236 cases registered in 2022, the maximum number of victims were minors which were 131.

“In most of the rape cases reported in Navi Mumbai, the accused were known to the victim. It was not a case of a public threat,” Bharambe added. In maximum cases, the accused were either a friend, social media friend or someone who promised marriage.

Even as the total number of crime detection in 2022 has gone slightly down as compared to that of 2021, Navi Mumbai police have claimed that serious offences like murder, attempt to murder and rape have seen a higher detection rate in the year 2022. “Body offences, as well as property offences, have seen a rise in 2022 but we have a good detection in the serious offences this year. This year, we attempt to implement law and order in a better way and to secure the residents of the city,” Bharambe added.

Of the total cases registered in 2022 (6,443), body offences constitute 14%, property offences constitute 38%, economic offences are 10%, crime against women was 12% and 26% constitute other offences.

Among the body offences (900), 70% of the total is causing hurt, 4% is murder, 5% is attempt to murder, 5% is an assault on public servants, 15% is a riot and 1% is culpable homicide. Of the total Property offences (2,448), motor vehicle theft is 42%, house-break theft is 16%, mobile robbery is 3%, chain robbery is 6%, theft is 31% and other robbery is 2%. A total of 762 cases registered are crimes against women, of which 33% is molestation, 1% is suicide, 31% is rape, insulting modesty is 5% and 30% is harassment of women.

In 2022, there was 97% detection in murder cases, while it was 93% in 2021. Attempts to murder cases have seen a 100 % detection which was 97% in the year 2021. Rape cases have seen 100% detection in both years. “We currently have 5,000 manpower which is currently sufficient, our focus will be to increase the efficiency within the team and skill upgradation using technology. This year we plan to increase community participation which will also help in boosting confidence among the citizens,” Bharambe said.

Navi Mumbai with both urban and rural populations needs urban as well as rural policing techniques. “Navi Mumbai is at times a transit place for criminals as it has exits to Mumbai, Thane as well as Konkan area which becomes the major challenge during an investigation,” Bharambe added.