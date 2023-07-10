NMMC to set up first women’s gym in Belapur

NAVI MUMBAI: Women residing in the city could soon have access to state-of-the-art gymnasium equipped with latest equipment and amenities at a bare minimum cost as the facility is being developed by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The civic administration will soon open the first women’s gymnasium in sector 20 of Belapur and work processes are underway to set up the required infrastructure and equipment for this pilot project.

Tender bids for procuring almost ₹94 lakh worth gym equipment has already been floated by the administration.

The new gymnasium is to be opened on the third floor of Belapur’s community centre. “The third floor of the community centre was previously leased to a private gym, but for a long period of time now, it is lying vacant. The same venue is now to be developed by NMMC as a health centre for women,” said an official from the sports department.

The concept, proposed by former corporator of ward no 106, Poonam Patil last year, is now being implemented by the administration. “Women often neglect their health while looking after the needs of their family. Women are reluctant to go to gyms due to the steep fees that need to be paid. I had noticed that even for a day-long event of zumba or yoga, hundreds of women would turn up with full enthusiasm. I realized that if NMMC were to provide a gym, it would receive great response from women and therefore I had proposed the idea last year,” said Patil. The corporator also plans to pursue similar gymnasiums in other parts of the city in future.

Women residents have welcomed the idea. “It is a novel concept which will help the women of the city tremendously. A community centre exists in every node and NMMC should consider allocating some space exclusively for women’s health,” said Nerul resident Varsha Datta.

Some of the equipments the administration intends to install in the gym includes dumbbell racks, women Olympic 7 ft barbell, Elliptical cross trainer, commercial treadmill, commercial air bike, stair climber, squat equipment, wrist curls, leg extension and leg curl machines etc. “A lot of thought has gone into procuring the appropriate equipment that will suit women who are likely to train in the gym. Some of the equipment will be utilised for another common gym in Belapur city,” said the Sports officer, RH Gurav.

With the procurement of the equipment, a decision is to be taken on the maintenance and management of the gym. As per the 2012 policy decision taken by the corporation, ₹300 is to be charged per month from gym users. “Whether the rates will be revised or the whole set up will be outsourced to a private entity will be determined once the equipment gets placed,” informed Gurav.