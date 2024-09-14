Navy gets escape training facility for Kalvari-class submarines

The Indian Navy on Friday commissioned a submarine escape training facility, called Vinetra, at INS Satavahana in Visakhapatnam to prepare crews to respond swiftly if a Kalvari-class boat is in distress. The Kalvari-class diesel-electric attack submarines have been constructed at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in Mumbai. (File Photo)

“The facility will ensure that crews are equipped with the skills necessary to escape in case of any underwater emergency,” the navy said in a statement on Saturday. It was commissioned by Eastern Naval Command chief Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar.

The navy has similar facilities to train crews for its Kilo-class and Shishumar-class submarines at INS Satavahana, India’s premier submarine training establishment commissioned in December 1974.

L&T Defence has built the new facility in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative to boost self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector, the navy said. It is equipped with a five-metre escape tower integrated with a diving basin and will be utilised for imparting both basic and refresher escape training to the crew of Kalvari-class submarines to ensure they are proficient in escape procedures, it added.

Vagsheer, the navy’s sixth and last Kalvari-class submarine built in India with French help, is expected to be commissioned into service soon.

The Kalvari-class diesel-electric attack submarines have been constructed at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai, with technology transfer from French firm Naval Group under a ₹23,562-crore programme called Project 75.

The submarines are capable of various missions such as anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, long-range strikes, special operations and intelligence gathering.