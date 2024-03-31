 Navy rescues Pakistani crew from hijacked vessel, 9 pirates being brought to city for legal action | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Navy rescues Pakistani crew from hijacked vessel, 9 pirates being brought to city for legal action

ByYogesh Naik
Mar 31, 2024 07:12 AM IST

After more than 12 hours of ‘intense coercive tactical measures’ as per the standard operating procedures, the pirates on board the hijacked fishing vessel were forced to surrender. The crew, comprising 23 Pakistani nationals, have been safely rescued

Mumbai: A day after the Indian Navy forced nine pirates to surrender and rescued a hijacked fishing vessel and its 23-member Pakistani crew under an anti-piracy operation at sea, the Navy on Saturday said the surrendered pirates are being brought to India for further legal action under the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act, 2022.

Navy rescues Pakistani crew from hijacked vessel, 9 pirates being brought to city for legal action
Navy rescues Pakistani crew from hijacked vessel, 9 pirates being brought to city for legal action

Amir Khan, the master of the Pakistan fishing vessel Al Kambar said, “I left from Iran and Somali pirates hijacked my vessel. Indian navy fought the pirates and freed us. India Zindabad.’’ He and his Pakistani colleagues also thanked the Indian Navy for rescuing them.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

INS Sumedha intercepted FV Al-Kambar during the early hours of Mar 29 and was joined subsequently by the guided missile frigate INS Trishul.

The fishing vessel at the time of the incident was approximately 90 nm southwest of Socotra and was ‘reported to have been boarded by nine armed pirates,’ a Navy spokesperson said.

After more than 12 hours of ‘intense coercive tactical measures’ as per the standard operating procedures, the pirates on board the hijacked fishing vessel were forced to surrender. The crew, comprising 23 Pakistani nationals, have been safely rescued

“The crew comprising 23 Pakistani nationals was given a thorough medical checkup before clearing the boat to continue fishing activities. The nine pirates are being brought to India for further legal action following the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act of 2022, the spokesperson added.

Indian Naval specialist teams have sanitized and done a seaworthiness check of the fishing vessel to escort her to a safe area for resuming normal fishing activities.

Recently, INS Kolkata, carrying 35 pirates who were apprehended in an operation off the coast of Somalia, reached Mumbai on March 23. These pirates were then handed over to the Mumbai police for further legal action.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Navy rescues Pakistani crew from hijacked vessel, 9 pirates being brought to city for legal action
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On