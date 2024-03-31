Mumbai: A day after the Indian Navy forced nine pirates to surrender and rescued a hijacked fishing vessel and its 23-member Pakistani crew under an anti-piracy operation at sea, the Navy on Saturday said the surrendered pirates are being brought to India for further legal action under the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act, 2022. Navy rescues Pakistani crew from hijacked vessel, 9 pirates being brought to city for legal action

Amir Khan, the master of the Pakistan fishing vessel Al Kambar said, “I left from Iran and Somali pirates hijacked my vessel. Indian navy fought the pirates and freed us. India Zindabad.’’ He and his Pakistani colleagues also thanked the Indian Navy for rescuing them.

INS Sumedha intercepted FV Al-Kambar during the early hours of Mar 29 and was joined subsequently by the guided missile frigate INS Trishul.

The fishing vessel at the time of the incident was approximately 90 nm southwest of Socotra and was ‘reported to have been boarded by nine armed pirates,’ a Navy spokesperson said.

After more than 12 hours of ‘intense coercive tactical measures’ as per the standard operating procedures, the pirates on board the hijacked fishing vessel were forced to surrender. The crew, comprising 23 Pakistani nationals, have been safely rescued

“The crew comprising 23 Pakistani nationals was given a thorough medical checkup before clearing the boat to continue fishing activities. The nine pirates are being brought to India for further legal action following the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act of 2022, the spokesperson added.

Indian Naval specialist teams have sanitized and done a seaworthiness check of the fishing vessel to escort her to a safe area for resuming normal fishing activities.

Recently, INS Kolkata, carrying 35 pirates who were apprehended in an operation off the coast of Somalia, reached Mumbai on March 23. These pirates were then handed over to the Mumbai police for further legal action.