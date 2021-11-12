Nawab Malik alleges former BJP minister grabbed land donated for a temple

Nationalist Congress Party leader and state minister Nawab Malik on Friday alleged that a minister in the previous BJP-led state government in Maharashtra grabbed acres of land of a temple, Malik told reporters on Friday. He said that the name and other details will be exposed in the coming days.

Malik alleged that the land parcel grabbed by the BJP leader who was a minister in the Fadnavis government was donated to a temple. He said that the details, including the name of the leader and the temple, will be revealed in the next few days.

On Thursday, Malik said that NCP is planning to soon meet Enforcement Directorate officials in Mumbai to demand to expedite the pending inquiries against some of the political leaders who are in BJP now.

Though Malik did not name any of the leaders, he said one of them is a Union minister and another a former state minister. The cases were lodged against them when they were in the Congress a few years ago. “A delegation of party leaders will meet the ED officials in Mumbai with all relative documents with request to expedite the investigation into them,” he said.

Talking about the ED raids on Wakf related properties, Malik said on Friday that the ED should support the clean-up drive undertaken by his department for the Wakf properties. “For the first time, the state wakf board has registered a total of seven FIRs in similar cases as part of a clean-up drive and we want the ED to help us by taking over all the cases. I want to expose all those people who have grabbed lands donated for religious institutions such as masjid, dargah and temples. I want all these people behind the bars,” Malik told reporters on Friday.

Commenting on news stories that ED raided Maharashtra wakf board offices, Malik, who is also minority affairs minister, said, “Yesterday (Thursday) ED planted stories that wakf board offices were raided in Maharashtra and Malik would be in trouble. I want to tell them not to plant stories to please your bosses. Come out with facts by issuing press releases.”

He said that a Tabood Endowment Trust used fake ownership documents of a wakf land admeasuring 5.51 hectares to get ₹7.76 crore from MIDC, Pune as its acquisition amount. The state wakf board has already filed an FIR in August in this case, in which ED has started raids.

Malik reiterated that drugs were distributed across the country from Gujarat and the nexus should be thoroughly investigated by the central agencies.