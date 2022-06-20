Maharashtra leaders Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh go to Supreme Court to vote in legislative council polls today

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and incumbent minister Nawab Malik on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay high court order rejecting their pleas to vote in the ongoing Maharashtra legislative council elections. The counsels of both the leaders have sought urgent hearing. The top court is likely to hear the matter at 12 pm. Both the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders couldn't vote in the recently held Rajya Sabha elections after the Bombay high court had refused their plea.

