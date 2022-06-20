Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra leaders Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh go to Supreme Court to vote in legislative council polls today

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and incumbent minister Nawab Malik couldn't vote in the recently held Rajya Sabha elections after the Bombay high court had refused their plea.
Nawab Malik, who is minister in-charge of Aukaf, was arrested by ED on February 23, in connection with a money-laundering case registered against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his close associates. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 20, 2022 11:33 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and incumbent minister Nawab Malik on Monday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay high court order rejecting their pleas to vote in the ongoing Maharashtra legislative council elections. The counsels of both the leaders have sought urgent hearing. The top court is likely to hear the matter at 12 pm. Both the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders couldn't vote in the recently held Rajya Sabha elections after the Bombay high court had refused their plea.

