HC rejects Malik, Deshmukh’s pleas for voting in Maharashtra council polls
The Bombay high court on Friday rejected pleas of jailed Nationalist Congress Party (BJP) leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh to allow them to vote in the Maharashtra Legislative Council election on June 20.
A special court this month rejected their applications for allowing them to ballot in June 10 Rajya Sabha election.
A single judge high court bench of N J Jamadar rejected the fresh pleas of the two. Malik sought permission to vote between from 9 am to 4 pm on personal bond with sureties or such other terms and conditions as the court would deem fit. Deshmukh sought similar relief.
Senior advocate Amit Desai, who appeared for Malik, submitted his client was not seeking bail, but merely directions for him to be escorted to the voting venue. Desai referred to the high court’s discretionary powers and submitted it involved allowing democratic process to continue.
Advocate Vikram Chaudhari, who appeared for Deshmukh, said that the application was not adversarial and hence Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) opposition to allowing his client vote was questionable. He added Deshmukh was only seeking release for a short period to vote and the high court had the discretion to permit it.
Additional solicitor general Anil Singh, who appeared for ED, submitted the Representation of People Act clearly bars the right to vote for prisoners and there was no question of the court using its discretionary powers.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
