Nawab Malik being treated at JJ Hospital for three days, his lawyer tells court

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, was undergoing treatment at state-run JJ Hospital in a serious condition for the past three days, his lawyer informed the court on Monday.

Kushal Mor, the senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader's counsel, said Malik's condition came to light after his family members when to visit him at the jail to deliver home-cooked food. Stating that Malik's (62) condition deteriorated in Arthur Road prison, Mor urged the court to allow the minister to be shifted to a private hospital.

Special judge RN Rokade expressed concern as the prison authorities had not informed the court about Malik's condition and that he had been taken to hospital. The court then sought a report from the hospital with detailed information about Malik's ailment and whether his treatment can continue there. Report would have to be submitted by May 5.

In his interim bail plea, the NCP leader had earlier told the court that he was unwell due to kidney ailments and had swelling in his legs.

The hearing was currently underway.

The ED had arrested the NCP leader, currently in judicial custody, on February 23 in connection with a money laundering probe linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

