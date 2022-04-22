Home / India News / Maharashtra minister's plea for release rejected by SC: 'Too nascent a stage...'
india news

Maharashtra minister's plea for release rejected by SC: 'Too nascent a stage...'

The top court rejected Nawab Malik's bail in case linked to Dawood Ibrahim. 
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik is seen in this file photo soon after the arrest. (PTI)&nbsp;(HT_PRINT)
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik is seen in this file photo soon after the arrest. (PTI) (HT_PRINT)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 10:57 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Utkarsh Anand | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's plea to release him from jail in a money laundering case was on Friday rejected by the Supreme Court. “It is too nascent a stage to interfere with the investigation. We can't interfere with the due process at this stage. You (should) move the competent court,” the top court said in its remarks.

The 62-year-old NCP leader was arrested in February in a case linked to Dawood Ibrahim, the mastermind of 1993 Mumbai blasts. Earlier the Bombay High Court had rejected the application by the minister to release him from jail.

The ruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance in Maharashtra - in an attack on the BJP - has been claiming that the NCP leader’s arrest in the investigation by the central probe agency was “politics of vendetta”.

Earlier on Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate - that probes financial crimes - submitted a 5,000-page chargesheet in a Mumbai court. The special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases will take cognizance of the charge-sheet after verification of the documents, news agency PTI reported, citing the probe agency’s lawyers.

The case is based on an FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim and his aides under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Malik, the ED has alleged, funded a prominent member of 'D-Gang' (Dawood gang) for illegal occupation of a property.

Last week, the ED had provisionally attached eight properties belonging to Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and his family members.

The attached properties, according to the agency, belonged to Malik, his family members and family-owned firms Solidus Investments and Malik Infrastructure. The properties include the Goawala Compound, a commercial unit and three flats at Kurla west, two more flats in Bandra west and 147 acres of agricultural land in Osmanabad district.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
nawab malik supreme court
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out