Nawab Malik: No links with underworld, will expose Fadnavis tomorrow

Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday said he would expose leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis' underworld connections on Wednesday morning.

Addressing the media moments after the former chief minister accused Malik of having business dealings with 1993 Mumbai blasts convicts, the NCP leader said baseless allegations were being levelled against him to malign his image and said he did not know underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parker.

“I will drop a hydrogen bomb tomorrow in connection with Fadnavis. I will expose his underworld links,” he was quoted as saying news agency ANI.

“Fadnavis is trying to malign my image by connecting me to blast convicts and the underworld. I have no relations with the underworld and never purchased any land from blast convicts. I don't know Haseena Parkar. Salim Patel had the power of attorney of Goawala family. I did not know Patel was connected to the underworld. Sardar Khan had an ownership of the 300m plot. We paid to surrender the rights to it,” Malik said.

“We were tenants of a plot, whose owner wanted to sell it. We carried out the transaction with the person who had the power of attorney on behalf of the owner... Sardar Wali Khan was the owner of the 300m plot. He still has his house in the Goawala compound. His father worked as a watchman in the compound. We paid to remove his name from the plot,” he added.

Responding to Fadnavis’ allegation that Malik bought land at throwaway prices, the minister said, “Whatever sum was sought by the owner was given. The watchman had created paperwork for ownership on a 300m plot. Money was paid for that.”