Nawab Malik plays wait-and-watch before deciding on NCP faction

Mumbai: Though both factions of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are trying to win him over to their side, senior leader Nawab Malik is buying time.

Mumbai, India - Aug 14, 2023 : NCP leader Nawab Malik leaves from the Hospital after being granted a Bail at Kurla, in Mumbai, India, Monday, Aug 14, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

Those close to Malik have said he is waiting for a clearer picture, as the recent meetings between Sharad Pawar and his rebel nephew Ajit Pawar, who spit the party to join the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena combine last month, have created confusion among leaders of both factions. He needs to understand what is happening on ground before making a decision. His aides added that Malik has been a vocal critic of RSS and BJP in the past.

“We don’t know what Pawar saheb is going to do. It would be immature to decide in haste. He will decide the next course of action in the coming months,” said a close aide of Malik. “It will not be an easy decision hence we will take our own time. We are more concerned about his health than anything else right now.”

On Tuesday, a large number of Malik’s supporters arrived at his Kurla residence to enquire after his well-being and wish him speedy recovery. Some of them arrived in batches in the hall where Malik received them. The leader looked physically weak as he has lost over 20 kgs owing his ailment in the last one-and-a-half years. He remained seated throughout the evening as his movement was restricted.

After the Supreme Court ordered to grant him bail, Malik was released on medical grounds on Monday evening. He was released on cash bail from CritiCare Hospital, where he was being treated for kidney-related ailments. He was arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case. The court has set conditions for his release, including surrendering his passport and refraining from speaking to the media about the case. The ED has accused Malik of indirectly funding activities of gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s gang.

The NCP leader is considered close to NCP chief Sharad Pawar but he does not get along with Jayant Patil, the state president of the Pawar faction of NCP. Both factions are wooing the MLA from Anushakti Nagar in Mumbai.

