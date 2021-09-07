Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NCB arrests four from Mumbai, Goa; seize multiple drugs

NCB has claimed to have seized multiple drugs including codeine syrup, LSD, heroin, nitrazepam, cocaine and hydroponic multi-strain weed
By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
UPDATED ON SEP 07, 2021 08:31 PM IST
During an operation, the NCB received input about one Nigerian national David being involved in supplying various drugs like LSD, coke, ecstasy in Goa and Mumbai through his peddlers. (Shutterstock)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted raids at four places in Mumbai and Goa and arrested four people, including foreign nationals. Agency has claimed to have seized multiple drugs including 34.5kg codeine syrup, a commercial quantity of LSD, 105gm heroin, 400gm (700 tablets) nitrazepam, an intermediate quantity of cocaine and a small quantity of hydroponic multi-strain weed.

The arrested accused are identified as Mohameed Nasir Saifur Rehman Khan, Mohammad Salman Shaikh, Ajay Nagraj and David Chibuike Chisom alias Eze Chukwebuka Joshua.

As per the information received, the NCB Mumbai raided a house at Byculla (West) and allegedly seized 27kg of codeine syrup. The owner of the house Mohameed Nasir Saifur Rehman Khan and his associate Mohammad Salman Shaikh were taken into custody, said zonal director Sameer Wankhede of the NCB.

During interrogation, Khan revealed the name of Ajay Nagraj who resides at Nariyalwadi area in Mazagaon and supplies contrabands. Based on his information, the NCB team raided his place and recovered 7.5kg of codeine syrup, 105gm of heroin, 400gm (700 tablets) nitrazepam and 250gm of ganja. The agency registered a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and arrested Khan, Shaikh and Nagraj.

During an operation, the agency received input about one Nigerian national David being involved in supplying various drugs like LSD, coke, ecstasy in Goa and Mumbai through his peddlers. The NCB launched a manhunt and the Goa unit managed to nab the suspect near Nagoa Grand Hotel, Calangute-Mapusa Road, in North Goa, on Monday night. During the search, 11 blots of LSD, which are commercial quantity and intermediate quantity of cocaine were allegedly recovered from his possession. During interrogation, the accused confessed his real name David Chibuike Chisom alias Eze Chukwebuka Joshua, who hails from Nigeria and came to India a few years ago. Further investigation is going on.

The third operation was launched at a foreign post office in Ballard Estate and the NCB allegedly seized 60gm of multi-strain buds (cannabis) from a parcel that was concealed in a chocolate box. During the investigation, it was learnt that the parcel was originated from Canada, said Wankhede. The price of multi-strain buds is around 5,000 to 8,000 per gram in the illicit market. Further investigation is going on to nab the receiver, added Wankhede.

