Home / Cities / Mumbai News / NCB complains being followed by Mumbai Police, top officers hold talks
mumbai news

NCB complains being followed by Mumbai Police, top officers hold talks

NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede has reportedly alleged that he was being spied upon.
File photo of NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede. (PTI)
Updated on Oct 11, 2021 09:55 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday met senior officials of the Mumbai Police to lodge a complaint about being followed by personnel of the department over the past few days.

A report in NDTV said NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede has now alleged that he was being spied upon. The report further cited sources saying Wankhede and senior officer Mutha Jain met the Maharashtra police chief during the day over the issue.

The latest development came in the wake of Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCB) leader Nawab Malik alleging that the NCB was acting in a biased manner in the Mumbai cruise rave party case in which Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been arrested and is currently in jail.

Malik has said the NCB had let off a relative of a BJP leader while coming heavily on some others.

 

