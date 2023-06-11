NCB busts drug syndicate, seizes 20 kg Mephedrone, arrests three

MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Mumbai zonal unit has busted a major drug trafficking syndicate by arresting three persons, including a woman, in Dongri and seized around 20 kg of Mephedrone in multiple search operations. The NCB sleuths also seized ₹1.10 crore in cash and 186.6 gram of gold. Seized Mephedrone and cash, (HT Photo)

NCB sources said that the agency had received information about the drug syndicate operating from Dongri, involved in bulk trafficking and distribution of Mephedrone in various parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Intelligence network led to the identification of one N Khan and a preliminary probe revealed that he was part of a larger drug syndicate, the sources said. They added that a few days earlier, information was received about a deal of bulk quantity of Mephedrone for which financial transactions were also finalised.

On Friday, the NCB officials received reliable information that Khan was in possession of a sizable quantity of contraband at his residence. An NCB team laid a trap near the location and intercepted Khan’s associate A Ali, who was in possession of 3 kg of Mephedrone.

An immediate search of Khan’s residence led to the recovery of another 2 kg of contraband. During spot interrogation, Khan revealed that a Dongri-based woman, A F Shaikh, had supplied the drugs to him.

The agency team analysed the call detail record of the woman and found her mobile tower location, said the sources, adding that another NCB team moved into the area and after confirming information about her address, moved into her house.

During the search, 15 kg of Mephedrone, which was guilefully hidden on the premises, and ₹1.10 crore in cash and gold ornaments weighing 186.6 gm were seized. During spot questioning, the woman conceded that the amount was accumulated from the proceeds of the drug sale. Some incriminating documents were also seized from the woman’s house.

During interrogation of the accused, it was revealed that the trio was involved in illicit drug business for the past 7-10 years, Amit Ghawate, NCB zonal director, said.

Shaikh had her network across many cities and since she was dealing in bulk quantities of drugs worth crores, she had also set up a company as a front to the drug trafficking and its financial transactions, Ghawate added.

He said a few of the members of this syndicate were previously booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. An in-depth investigation to trace the remaining associates and other assets evolved from the drug money was on.