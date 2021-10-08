Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / NCB officer arrested for molesting woman on train
mumbai news

NCB officer arrested for molesting woman on train

Published on Oct 08, 2021 04:04 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

The Aurangabad Government Railway Police has arrested a 35-year-old superintendent rank officer of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for allegedly molesting a woman passenger on an express train on Thursday.

According to the GRP officers, a case under Sections 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused for outraging the modesty of the 25-year-old commuter and also for criminal intimidation.

The incident took place when the accused and the commuter were travelling from Hyderabad to Pune. The officials stated that the NCB officer was heading to Pune after attending a court hearing.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the accused touched her inappropriately before removing her undergarment from her bag and sniffing them and placing the same on his chest.

When the victim raised an alarm, other passengers in the train woke up and intercepted the accused. They then handed the accused over to the GRP officers at Parli station.

“The accused was arrested, while the woman continued with her onward journey. He will be produced before a magistrate’s court later today,” said Quaiser Khalid, Commissioner of GRP.

