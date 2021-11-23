NCB officer's wife files plaint over screenshots of chats shared by Nawab Malik

Kranti Redkar Wankhede, the wife of Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, filed an online complaint with the Mumbai Police on Tuesday over the screenshots of some WhatsApp chats tweeted by Maharashtra inister Nawab Malik.

In her complaint Redkar claimed that a fake Twitter handle has been created with her photo to publish “fake” chat conversations.

“The screenshot of the said fake chat has been tweeted by Nawab Malik from his Twitter handle without verifying,” news agency ANI quoted Redkar as writing in her complaint.

Earlier in the day, Nawab Malik took to Twitter to share the purported conversation between a handle claiming to be Kranti Redkar Wankhede's and one Captain Jack Sparrow, in which the two were talking about alleged links between the minister and India's most-wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim.

Soon after, Kranti Redkar Wankhede posted the screenshots on Twitter and claimed they were ‘fake’.

Malik is at loggedheads with Sameeer Wankhede and his family ever since the NCB conducted a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2, and detained several people, including Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, and his friend Arbaaz Seth Merchant, for allegedly possessing drugs.

