Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Your sentiments will not be ignored: Pawar to party workers

Your sentiments will not be ignored: Pawar to party workers

ByFaisal Malik
May 05, 2023 12:38 AM IST

There are leaders from other states also who wish to meet me. I will be through with all the deliberations by tomorrow. A final decision will be taken in a day or two,” Pawar told protesting party workers at YB Chavan Centre

MUMBAI: While party workers are still overwhelmed with the news of his resignation and continued their protests, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief assured them on Thursday that the final decision about his retirement plans will be revealed over the next two days.

On Wednesday, he had made similar assurances to party workers, emphasising that he will respect the decision of the committee formed to name the NCP national president (ANI)

This gave some hope to the party workers, who do not want him to relinquish his position.

“I respect your strong sentiments. There are leaders from other states also who wish to meet me. I will be through with all the deliberations by tomorrow. A final decision will be taken in a day or two,” Pawar told protesting party workers at YB Chavan Centre. His remarks are also being seen as an indication that he may give a second thought to his resignation.

On Wednesday, he had made similar assurances to party workers, emphasising that he will respect the decision of the committee formed to name the NCP national president.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Faisal Malik

Faisal is with the political team and covers state administration and state politics. He also covers NCP.

Topics
mumbai ncp resignation
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP