NCP says Pawar’s comments on farm laws were meant for Maharashtra

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Saturday clarified that National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's reported comments on amending the farm laws were in reference to the farm laws in Maharashtra. Malik also accused the Centre of creating confusion regarding Pawar’s statement.

Malik also said that all three parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi - the Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP - opposed the laws introduced by the Centre last year. “The central government is creating confusion about the statement of NCP president Sharad Pawar. He had come to meet some agricultural organizations and he said that agricultural laws in Maharashtra should be reformed. He did not speak about agricultural law introduced by the Centre,” Malik was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Tomar had earlier said that he welcomes the reported statements made by the former agriculture minister Sharad Pawar. Tomar said the clauses to which farmers have an objection must be changed after deliberation. Tomar also said that the Centre is ready to deliberate with farmer leaders. “The agriculture reform bill is going to bring revolutionary changes in the living standards of the farmers,” Tomar said. He said the Centre is ready to discuss every aspect of the laws but is not ready to repeal them.

The protests against the three farm laws are still ongoing at Delhi’s borders. The protests against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 began on November 26. Farmers believe that these laws will help the corporate sector reap profits and affect the livelihood of farmers.