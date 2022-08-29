Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / NCP’s Vidya Chavan booked for statements against BJP leaders Kambhoj, Somaiya

NCP’s Vidya Chavan booked for statements against BJP leaders Kambhoj, Somaiya

mumbai news
Published on Aug 29, 2022 07:57 PM IST

Police have registered an FIR against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Vidya Chavan for the statements she made against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders during her interviews to Marathi news channels

NCP leader Vidya Chavan ANI
ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai

Police have registered an FIR against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Vidya Chavan for the statements she made against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders during her interviews to Marathi news channels. The case followed a complaint by BJP leader Mohit Kambhoj.

In the first interview aired on Saturday, Chavan alleged that Kambhoj and Kirit Somaiya should be sent to Gujarat instead of them conducting investigations in Maharashtra.

“Amit Shah is the home minister and he listens to the likes of Somaiya. The Narendra Modi government gives ministerial portfolios to criminals and conducts investigations against honest people. The government that can set rapists and murderers in the Bilkis Bano case free can do anything,” she said.

On Sunday, she gave another interview in which she said that Kambhoj should stay within his limits and respect women. “Such people should be taken to the Maharashtra border and left there. No matter how much security Kambhoj has he doesn’t know the power of women. There is no need for him to keep poking his nose in the NCP.”

In his statement to the Santacruz police, Kambhoj said that the NCP leader’s statements “have the potential to create hatred and enmity between communities and disturb the peace”.

A case has been registered against Chavan for public mischief and making statements promoting enmity between different groups under sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Senior police inspector Balasaheb Tambe, Santacruz police station, said, “We have registered the FIR based on the complaint and further procedure will be followed in accordance with the law.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP