Nepalese woman dies by suicide in SoBo lodge

Mumbai: A 34-year-old Nepalese woman died by suicide in a lodge in Dongri area on Tuesday. The police said they do not suspect any foul play. However, they are trying to trace the person who accompanied the deceased. The police said the woman had even visited Dubai which they are also investigating.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the Dongri police, the control room was informed around 8pm by the staff of Gafoor Palace Hotel in Nishanpada area of Dongri that a woman who checked in at the hotel on February 4 was not opening the door.

Accordingly, the Dongri police station was informed, and a police team reached the spot. “Our team then brought a carpenter and broke open the door. The door was locked from the inside. We found her hanging to the ceiling fan with the help of a scarf,” said a police officer.

“We have not found any suicide note from the room. From her passport the woman was identified, as a 34-year-old woman, who hailed from Lamjung district in north-central Nepal,” said the police officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The officer said they also found that the woman visited Dubai and came back on February 4 to India.

“We are also trying to find out details about a man who accompanied her and left two days ago. We have prima facie learnt that she visited Dubai for a job and left the job mid-way while her other colleagues kept on working there. We are trying to find out what happened and what led her to take such a drastic step,” said a police officer.

The police have also written to Nepal Embassy in Mumbai to inform the family members of the deceased and to hand over the body.