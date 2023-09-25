Nerul cop, trying to help mishap victims, gets hit by a car

Navi Mumbai HT Image

A 32-year-old constable, attached to Nerul police station, who was trying to help a couple who had fallen down from their two-wheeler, was hit by a four-wheeler in the early hours of Sunday while the constable was on patrolling duty on Palm Beach Road.

At around 1.40 am on Sunday, when the constable was on his patrolling duty on Palm Beach Road near TS Chanakya junction, he saw a couple on a two-wheeler skid and fall down on the road. The constable identified as Nitin Devram Pable (32) was with his colleague Appasaheb Shivgonda Patil (54) in a police jeep. They parked the jeep on the road side to check on the couple when a speeding car hit the jeep from behind. Pable was injured in the accident.

“The man in the four-wheeler had left the car at the spot and fled. Using the registration number of the vehicle, he was traced and served with a notice,” senior police inspector Tanaji Bhagat from Nerul police station said. The accused who was driving Hyundai i20, has been identified as Sarthak Mehta (22), a resident of sector 18 A, Nerul. The injured constable, who is out of danger, is undergoing treatment at MGM Hospital. The couple on the wheeler were also said to be fine, said the police.

Mehta has been booked under the sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief) of the IPC and relevant sections under the Motor Vehicle Act.