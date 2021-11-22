Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Nerul man arrested for not getting tested for Covid
mumbai news

Nerul police have arrested a 42-year-old man for obstructing the work of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation officials on Sunday; he refused to undergo Covid antigen test
A 42-year-old man from Nerul has been arrested for not getting tested for Covid and obstructing the work of NMMC officials on Sunday. (HT FILE)
Updated on Nov 22, 2021 08:52 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Navi Mumbai

Nerul police have arrested a 42-year-old man from Nerul for obstructing the work of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) officials on Sunday. He refused to undergo Covid antigen test. The incident occurred when the NMMC officials visited N2 Building of Sector 15, Nerul, for contact tracing of a Covid positive patient from the same building. The accused, identified as Vipinkumar Puranchand Bhola, did not allow the officials to take his sample and also abused and pushed the officials. “The accused is currently in judicial custody,” assistant police inspector Milind Phadtare from Nerul police station said.

