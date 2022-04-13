Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Nerul police book 2 constables on IPL duty for entering players’ bio-bubble in drunken state
mumbai news

Nerul police book 2 constables on IPL duty for entering players’ bio-bubble in drunken state

Nerul police have booked two constables attached with Navi Mumbai and Thane police commissionerates for getting drunk during IPL bandobast on Monday and entering the bio-bubble meant for the players to click pictures; the two have been booked under Alcohol Prohibition Act
Nerul police have booked two constables on IPL duty for entering players’ bio-bubble in a drunken state during Monday’s match at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 01:21 AM IST
ByRaina AssainarRaina Assainar, Navi Mumbai

Nerul police have booked two constables attached with Navi Mumbai and Thane police commissionerates for getting drunk during IPL bandobast on Monday and entering the bio-bubble meant for the players to click pictures.

The two have been booked under the Alcohol Prohibition Act. The constables have been identified as Ravindra Limbaji Mate (33), attached to Taloja police, and Narendra Madhavrao Nagpure (36), attached to Thane police.

Mate and Nagpure, along with other policemen, were deployed on the first floor of the D Y Patil Stadium in Nerul on Monday evening for the IPL bandobast for the Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Gujarat Titans match. During the match, Mate and Nagpure went to their IPL duty in a drunken state, said a police official.

By 10.30pm, they left their spot and went to the ground floor and entered the bio-bubble. The other police staff tried stopping them following which the duo had a verbal spat with them and ran towards the ground. The whole incident was recorded by the IPL organisers and Navi Mumbai police commissioner was informed about the same.

RELATED STORIES

Nerul police took suo motu cognisance of the incident and filed an FIR. “The medical reports of the duo are awaited. Meanwhile, we have issued a notice to both,” said Shyam Shinde, senior police inspector of Nerul police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP