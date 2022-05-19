Nerul police book 42-year-old man for raping 15-year-old daughter

Nerul police have booked a 42-year-old man living in Nerul for sexually assaulting his 15-year-old daughter on Tuesday morning. The accused fled after the incident and Nerul police have registered a case against him.

The accused is a native of Jharkhand and has been working as a cook at a bungalow in Nerul Sector 21 for the last 25 years. He lived in the outhouse of the bungalow. The accused has three daughters and a wife who lived in Jharkhand. A year ago, he brought his eldest daughter – 15-year-old – to Nerul to help him in the chores. The father-daughter duo had been living at the outhouse since then.

On Wednesday, at around 3.30am, the victim went to their employer – a business woman – and told her that she was raped by her father. “She also told the employer that her father had been raping her since the last one year and threatened her not to tell anyone. On Wednesday morning again, she was sexually assaulted and she found the courage and rushed to her employer while her father fled the spot. Our team is looking for him,” Suresh Mengade, deputy commissioner of police, crime branch, said.

The father has been booked under various sections of the IPC and also the relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.