Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Nerul police book 42-year-old man for raping 15-year-old daughter
mumbai news

Nerul police book 42-year-old man for raping 15-year-old daughter

Nerul police have booked a 42-year-old man living in Nerul for raping his 15-year-old daughter on Tuesday morning; the accused fled after the incident
Nerul police have booked a 42-year-old man from Jharkhand for raping his 15-year-old daughter. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on May 19, 2022 01:14 AM IST
ByRaina Assainar, Navi Mumbai

Nerul police have booked a 42-year-old man living in Nerul for sexually assaulting his 15-year-old daughter on Tuesday morning. The accused fled after the incident and Nerul police have registered a case against him.

The accused is a native of Jharkhand and has been working as a cook at a bungalow in Nerul Sector 21 for the last 25 years. He lived in the outhouse of the bungalow. The accused has three daughters and a wife who lived in Jharkhand. A year ago, he brought his eldest daughter – 15-year-old – to Nerul to help him in the chores. The father-daughter duo had been living at the outhouse since then.

On Wednesday, at around 3.30am, the victim went to their employer – a business woman – and told her that she was raped by her father. “She also told the employer that her father had been raping her since the last one year and threatened her not to tell anyone. On Wednesday morning again, she was sexually assaulted and she found the courage and rushed to her employer while her father fled the spot. Our team is looking for him,” Suresh Mengade, deputy commissioner of police, crime branch, said.

RELATED STORIES

The father has been booked under various sections of the IPC and also the relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP