...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Nesco concert drug deaths: Ninth accused held while fleeing to Goa

Aayush Vicky Sahitya, the ninth accused in the case, was intercepted at Poladpur in Raigad district while allegedly attempting to flee to Goa in a joint operation by Vanrai police and Raigad police officers

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 05:54 am IST
By Vinay Dalvi
Advertisement

MUMBAI: A 24-year-old Ulhasnagar resident was arrested on Friday in connection with the death of two MBA students who allegedly consumed alcohol and ecstasy pills during a music concert at the Nesco Exhibition Centre in Goregaon East on April 11.

Nesco concert drug deaths: Ninth accused held while fleeing to Goa

Aayush Vicky Sahitya, the ninth accused in the case, was intercepted at Poladpur in Raigad district while allegedly attempting to flee to Goa in a joint operation by Vanrai police and Raigad police officers.

Both students, a man and a woman aged 24, died the next day after consuming the drugs, while a third student remains under treatment at Bombay Hospital in Marine Lines.

Police said Aayush, an Ulhasnagar resident, was the main supplier of drugs in the case, had financial transactions with the other accused, and had allegedly paid bouncers and security guards to gain illegal entry into the venue.

According to investigators, the victims were part of a group of 20 to 22 students who had attended the concert at the Nesco Ground. Police said three students from the group consumed drugs during the event. Their condition soon deteriorated and they were rushed to hospitals.

“We wanted to question Aayush as he is the main accused and confront him with the other accused. We also want to find out whether he had any links with any Nesco staffer or organiser’s staffer for supplying drugs,” said a police officer.

Police told the court that the crime was serious and complicated and required detailed investigation. “We need to find out from where they got the drugs,” the officer said.

During a search of Gerlani’s house in Ulhasnagar, police said they recovered five ecstasy tablets, the street name for MDMA, a synthetic drug. The seized contraband weighed around 305 grams and was valued at 20,000.

“We want to question him about where he got the pills,” said the officer. Police added that the organisers had awarded the security contract to a company named Safecure, whose representatives would also be questioned.

The court sent Raunak Khandelwal, Akash Samal, Sunny Jain, Balkrishna Kurup and Pratik Pandey to judicial custody. Anand Patel, a resident of Kalyan, Vineet Gerlani and Aayush Sahitya were remanded to police custody till April 20.

Some defence lawyers argued that the arrests were illegal and that due procedure had not been followed at the time of arrest. However, the court rejected their pleas.

Of the nine arrested so far, police said six are alleged drug peddlers.

 
mumbai police drugs
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / Nesco concert drug deaths: Ninth accused held while fleeing to Goa
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.