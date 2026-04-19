MUMBAI: A 24-year-old Ulhasnagar resident was arrested on Friday in connection with the death of two MBA students who allegedly consumed alcohol and ecstasy pills during a music concert at the Nesco Exhibition Centre in Goregaon East on April 11.

Nesco concert drug deaths: Ninth accused held while fleeing to Goa

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Aayush Vicky Sahitya, the ninth accused in the case, was intercepted at Poladpur in Raigad district while allegedly attempting to flee to Goa in a joint operation by Vanrai police and Raigad police officers.

Both students, a man and a woman aged 24, died the next day after consuming the drugs, while a third student remains under treatment at Bombay Hospital in Marine Lines.

Police said Aayush, an Ulhasnagar resident, was the main supplier of drugs in the case, had financial transactions with the other accused, and had allegedly paid bouncers and security guards to gain illegal entry into the venue.

According to investigators, the victims were part of a group of 20 to 22 students who had attended the concert at the Nesco Ground. Police said three students from the group consumed drugs during the event. Their condition soon deteriorated and they were rushed to hospitals.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the Borivali metropolitan magistrate court on Saturday sent the first five accused to judicial custody and remanded the remaining four to police custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the Borivali metropolitan magistrate court on Saturday sent the first five accused to judicial custody and remanded the remaining four to police custody. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “We have arrested the ninth accused, Aayush, a resident of Gol-Maidan in Ulhasnagar,” said an officer from Mumbai Police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have arrested the ninth accused, Aayush, a resident of Gol-Maidan in Ulhasnagar,” said an officer from Mumbai Police. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said Sahitya is a key drug supplier and had financial dealings with Vineet Gerlani, 22, also from Ulhasnagar, who was the seventh person arrested in the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said Sahitya is a key drug supplier and had financial dealings with Vineet Gerlani, 22, also from Ulhasnagar, who was the seventh person arrested in the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During Gerlani’s interrogation, police learnt that he and Sahitya had strong links with bouncers and security guards deployed at the venue. Investigators said the duo entered the 999999999 hard acid techno/warehouse rave event, part of its “Acid Storm” India tour, on April 11 without purchasing tickets after allegedly bribing guards and bouncers ₹1,000 each. They allegedly entered through gate number 9 of Hall Number 5. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During Gerlani’s interrogation, police learnt that he and Sahitya had strong links with bouncers and security guards deployed at the venue. Investigators said the duo entered the 999999999 hard acid techno/warehouse rave event, part of its “Acid Storm” India tour, on April 11 without purchasing tickets after allegedly bribing guards and bouncers ₹1,000 each. They allegedly entered through gate number 9 of Hall Number 5. {{/usCountry}}

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“We wanted to question Aayush as he is the main accused and confront him with the other accused. We also want to find out whether he had any links with any Nesco staffer or organiser’s staffer for supplying drugs,” said a police officer.

Police told the court that the crime was serious and complicated and required detailed investigation. “We need to find out from where they got the drugs,” the officer said.

During a search of Gerlani’s house in Ulhasnagar, police said they recovered five ecstasy tablets, the street name for MDMA, a synthetic drug. The seized contraband weighed around 305 grams and was valued at ₹20,000.

“We want to question him about where he got the pills,” said the officer. Police added that the organisers had awarded the security contract to a company named Safecure, whose representatives would also be questioned.

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The court sent Raunak Khandelwal, Akash Samal, Sunny Jain, Balkrishna Kurup and Pratik Pandey to judicial custody. Anand Patel, a resident of Kalyan, Vineet Gerlani and Aayush Sahitya were remanded to police custody till April 20.

Some defence lawyers argued that the arrests were illegal and that due procedure had not been followed at the time of arrest. However, the court rejected their pleas.

Of the nine arrested so far, police said six are alleged drug peddlers.

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