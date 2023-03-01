New facility at Mumbai airport to save time for passengers with domestic connecting flights

Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has introduced a new facility that will allow ease in the transfer of passengers with connecting domestic flights from Terminal (T2).

This will reduce the transit time.

A CSMIA spokesperson said that with an endeavour to smoothen travel experience, this dedicated space has pre-embarkation security checks. “This transfer area will considerably cut down the minimum connection time (MCT) for transfer passengers and crew members, thereby enabling passengers with a shorter time gap between connecting flights.”

Besides, it will add flexibility to the airline operators in planning their flight schedule and rostering of crew members as they will now be able to accommodate passengers with a lesser time interval between their connecting flights.

“This enhancement will make the journey seamless for our passengers, who otherwise would earlier exit and re-enter the terminal and further wait for their onward flight. They will now be able to reach the domestic departure concourse without undergoing the process of re-entering the terminal building.”

“The new facility is designed to provide passengers with a more efficient and seamless transfer process, faster processing times, and direct access to the departure concourse, ultimately leading to a smoother and more enjoyable travel experience. CSMIA continues to enhance its offerings and services from time-to-time for passengers to benefit through it.”