New MPSC rules could knock most candidates out at prelim stage

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced its largest-ever recruitment drive, but certain changes in the eligibility criteria could dash the hopes of unemployed youth looking for government jobs.

MPSC’s decision this year to announce a merit or cut-off list for individual government departments in the preliminary exam could queer the pitch for most candidates. Although the prelim is only a screening exam, and the final selection list is based on main examination marks, MPSC’s new rule could unfairly knock out thousands of candidates during the screening process itself, say aspirants.

Hitherto, MPSC prelims were held state-wise or for all posts together rather than department-wise. Thus, if the state-level merit list had 12 candidates per post, then approximately 84,408 candidates could qualify for the main examination of 7,034 clerical posts. However, due to the current eligibility criterion introduced by the authorities, only 15,000 to 20,000 candidates are likely to appear for the main exam.

Recently, MPSC released advertisements for 8,169 posts in the combined Group B and Group C cadres. Among these are 7,034 posts in the clerk-typist cadre. The ad, which calls for applications to 24 government departments and 280 sub-departments, mentions that a department merit list will be announced for the posts.

“Candidates can select one of these 280 departments or all departments as options while applying,” said Nilesh Gaikwad, a candidate. “It’s certain that they will apply for more than one. MPSC will conduct common prelims for the clerk-typist post in all departments. However, instead of announcing a common merit list, it will be announced department-wise. As a result, students who score highest on the merit list will be eligible in all the departments they apply for while students who score less will be dismissed in the prelim itself.”

Rahul Kawthekar, a candidate who is also the chairman of the Competitive Examination Coordination Committee, says that this kind of cut-off method does not exist anywhere else. “A single cut-off should be introduced at the state level to enable more candidates to appear in the merit list and give the main examination,” he said. “The Competitive Examination Coordination Committee has given a statement to MPSC, demanding that this oppressive condition be changed.”

Despite repeated attempts, MPSC officials were unavailable for comment.

What do other examination boards do?

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) chooses candidates from the preliminary list for the main exam via a selection ratio of 1:12 or 1:15 for one clerk’s post. In other words, 12 or 15 candidates are selected to appear for the main exam. The cut-off is not done branch-wise or department-wise, thus ensuring a more equitable playing field.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), while recruiting for the posts of junior clerks in 50 to 60 different departments of the central government, also has one exam for all. Candidates are selected from the prelims on the basis of a pre-decided selection ratio.