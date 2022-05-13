NIA arrests two for alleged links with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two people in connection with a case registered against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his associates.

Officials said Arif Abubakar Shaikh, 59, and Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh, 51, were arrested on Thursday after NIA questioned them for four days. They added the two were allegedly close to gangster Chhota Shakeel and involved in illegal activities of Ibrahim’s D-gang.

The arrested accused are residents of Mumbai’s Andheri (West) and were due to be produced before an NIA court on Friday.

NIA raided 29 locations in Mumbai and neighbouring Mira Bhayander and questioned 21 people in the case.

The NIA in February registered the case against Ibrahim, his brother Anees, and close associates such as Chhota Shakeel, Tiger Memon for their alleged involvement in arms smuggling, narco-terrorism, money laundering, circulation of fake currency and terror funding.

Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against Shakeel, who operates an international criminal syndicate from Pakistan.

Based on the NIA case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also registered a money laundering case against Ibrahim and his close associates. ED has arrested Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik for allegedly usurping a ₹300 crore-worth property at Mumbai’s Kurla from a local resident with the help of Ibrahim’s late sister Haseena Parkar.

