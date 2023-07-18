Terror funding case: NIA attaches Arif Bhaijaan’s Mira Road flat

MUMBAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached the Mira Road residence of Arif Abubakar Shaikh aka Arif Bhaijaan, a prime accused in the terror funding case against the Dawood Ibrahim gang. Agency officials visited the property on Monday and attached the flat situated in Gaurav Green cooperative housing society in Mangal Nagar area in Mira Road (East). The flat has been attached as proceeds of terrorism under section 25 (1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, said NIA officials.

Mumbai, India - October 10, 2022: An extortion case has been registered against Arif Abubakar Shaikh, brother-in-law of gangster Chhota Shakeel. 59-year-old Shaikh, also known as Arif Bhaijan is already under arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the terror funding case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and some of his close associates. (HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

On February 3, 2022, the agency had registered a case against Dawood, his brother Anees and Chhota Shakeel among others for their alleged involvement in arms smuggling, narco-terrorism, money laundering, circulation of fake Indian currency notes and other charges. They were also accused of being involved in acquisition of assets for raising terror funds and working in active collaboration with international terrorist organization like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Al Qaeda.

In May last year, the agency had arrested three accused, Arif Bhaijaan, his brother Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh alias Shabbir Takla and Chhota Shakeel’s brother in-law Mohammad Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit. The three are currently in jail.

The arrested accused have been accused of playing an active role in extorting huge sums of money in the name of D Company through property dealings and dispute settlements to raise funds for the gang’s terrorist activities.

The agency had already filed a chargesheet against the three arrested accused as well as Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel under sections of the UAPA and the Indian Penal Code.

Soon after registering an FIR last year, the agency conducted raids at 29 locations in Mumbai and Thane against associates of Dawood. The agency had interrogated several former lieutenants and those who had associations with the D gang. “During the searches, various incriminating materials, including electronic devices, documents of investments in real estate, cash and firearms, were seized,” the NIA had said in its statement.

Based on the NIA case, the Enforcement Directorate had also registered a money laundering case against Dawood and his close associates on February 14, 2022.

