MUMBAI: An unmanned Nicaragua-flagged merchant tanker, MT Al Jafzia, ran aground near Manori on Sunday after its anchor chain snapped amid rough sea conditions, triggering a maritime alert as two other seized vessels also drifted closer to Mumbai’s coastline due to strong winds and heavy monsoon weather.

Nicaragua-flagged merchant tanker runs aground off Manori amid rough seas

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The Indian Coast Guard has requested the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) to deploy the emergency towing vessel Water Lily to refloat the stranded tanker and prevent any further drift. Officials said another vessel, MT Stellar Ruby, has also been dragged towards the shore by rough seas, while all three vessels remain under constant surveillance.

Inspector General (West) Bhisham Sharma of the Indian Coast Guard said MT Al Jafzia drifted after its anchor dragged in turbulent sea conditions caused by strong winds. “Coast Guard ships Samudra Prahari and Samrat are monitoring the situation. Emergency towing vessel Water Lily has been deployed for assessment and necessary action,” Sharma said, adding that MT Al Jafzia is currently unmanned.

He said an aerial assessment could not be carried out because of poor visibility, strong winds and marginal weather conditions.

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{{^usCountry}} An official from the Directorate General of Maritime Administration said the prevailing weather had complicated rescue efforts. “The Coast Guard had apprehended these vessels earlier and the matter is currently before the Bombay High Court,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An official from the Directorate General of Maritime Administration said the prevailing weather had complicated rescue efforts. “The Coast Guard had apprehended these vessels earlier and the matter is currently before the Bombay High Court,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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The vessels involved are among three ships that were intercepted by the Coast Guard in February this year in connection with an alleged fuel theft and Iranian bitumen smuggling racket. Investigators had alleged that MT Al Jafzia, MT Asphalt Star and MT Stellar Ruby carried out illegal mid-sea ship-to-ship transfers of Iranian bitumen and fuel after switching off their tracking systems, despite sanctions imposed by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

The Coast Guard detained the three vessels within Indian territorial waters and registered offences against the shipowner and others under the Customs Act, Petroleum Act, Essential Commodities Act, Information Technology Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The vessels were subsequently handed over to the Yellow Gate Police and have remained under official custody.

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The shipowners later approached the Bombay High Court seeking permission to move the vessels. In May, the court permitted only MT Al Jafzia to be shifted to the Alang ship-breaking yard in Gujarat after obtaining the necessary clearances, while refusing permission for MT Asphalt Star and MT Stellar Ruby, observing that the investigation against them was still underway.

In 2011, MV Wisdom, while being towed to Alang, ran aground on Juhu beach, while another vessel, Zheng Dong, beached near Carter Road after drifting in rough weather.