Nigerian mastermind arrested in Delhi for couriering 500 gms of cocaine to city

Mumbai: A Nigerian national was arrested in Delhi for allegedly couriering 500 grams of cocaine to Mumbai in June this year. According to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the accused – Samson Okora – is the mastermind behind the operations of several narcotics-trafficking syndicates in the country.

Okoro was brought to Mumbai on Saturday and was remanded in DRI’s custody for four days, a DRI source said, adding, “The accused’s syndicate had sent 500 grams of cocaine to Mumbai that was seized from the city’s courier terminal on June 28. Two persons were arrested then during a meticulously planned controlled delivery operation from Nalasopara.”

During the interrogation of both the accused and forensic analysis of the digital devices, the DRI unearthed that the mastermind was operating from New Delhi, the source said.

“After efforts spread over a couple of months, the DRI officers had zeroed in on the exact location of Okoro,” the DRI source said. “A trap was laid to nab the mastermind from Uttam Nagar, New Delhi. Subsequently, he was arrested and brought to Mumbai on a transit remand and produced before the court on Saturday.”

The source described the arrest of Okoro as “a major success in busting of drug syndicates operating in the country” and said that the accused’s involvement in other cases is also being examined.

“This operation signifies the unwavering dedication and professionalism of DRI as an enforcement agency to effectively bust the entire syndicate to safeguard the social fabric from the scourge of drugs,” the source said.

211 kgs of marijuana seized

In a separate operation, the DRI’s Nagpur unit seized 211 kgs of marijuana worth more than ₹42 lakh. The officers of Nagpur DRI had intercepted a tractor-trolley at the Mauda Toll near Nagpur in the early hours of Saturday. On examining the trolley carefully, it was observed that it had a specially-built cavity underneath that contained 211 kgs of ganja, packed in 100 packages. Two persons travelling in the vehicle were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic and Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act.

