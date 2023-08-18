NITIE is now officially IIM

Mumbai: The National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) is now officially known as the Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai (IIM Mumbai). After the approval of the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill 2023 by both houses of parliament and the president’s signature on the bill, the Ministry of Law and Justice published a gazette.

As per the gazette, NITIE will continue to function until a new board is constituted for IIM under this act. After the constitution of a new board under this act, the old board will dissolve. IIM also needs to appoint a new academic council as per this act; till then, the present council will continue its work.

The gazette also clarifies that the president may appoint one or more persons to review the work and progress of the institute.

IIM Mumbai, starting academic year 2024, will offer MBA General, MBA Sustainability, and MBA Operations and Supply Management.