Nitin Kareer gets 3-month extension as chief secretary

ByFaisal Malik
Mar 31, 2024 07:00 AM IST

The central government has cleared a proposal sent by the state government for his extension in the backdrop of the general elections scheduled from April 19

Mumbai: Nitin Kareer will continue as Maharashtra chief secretary for a period of three more months. The central government has cleared a proposal sent by the state government for his extension in the backdrop of the general elections scheduled from April 19.

Pune, India - June 1, 2019: Dr Nitin Kareer during Inauguration of slum rehabilitation scheme at Parivartan society, Dandekar bridge in Pune, India, on Saturday, June 1, 2019. (HT PHOTO)
“I am directed to refer to the proposal of government of Maharashtra and convey the approval of the central government for extension of service of Dr Nitin Kareer, chief secretary for a period of three months from April 1 to June 30, 2024,” Bhupinder Pal Singh, under secretary, ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions said in a letter issued on March 30.

Kareer was appointed as chief secretary on December 31. Since he was set to retire on March 31, the state government had sent a proposal to appoint 1987 batch officer Sujata Saunik as the new chief secretary. The proposal was rejected by the Election Commission of India. The commission also rejected a panel of three names for the new chief secretary – they included Saunik, additional chief secretary (revenue) Rajesh Kumar and additional chief secretary in chief minister‘s office Iqbal Singh Chahal.

In response, the election commission said they were in favour of giving suo motu extension to Kareer and asked the state to send a proposal to this effect. The proposal was then sent to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), whose consent is required for such extensions.

    Faisal Malik

    Faisal is with the political team and covers state administration and state politics. He also covers NCP.

