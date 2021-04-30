NMC directs all medical colleges to set up PSA oxygen units in 6 months

In view of hospitals across the country struggling with oxygen shortage amid rising Covid-19 cases, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has made draft amendments to their existing rules, making it compulsory for medical college hospitals to set up pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen units in their campuses. As per the latest circular released by NMC, the arrangements have to be made within the next six months.

Addressed to all affiliated medical institutions in the country, NMC revealed that this move was being introduced through a draft amendment made to the Minimum Requirements for Annual MBBS Admissions Regulations.

“Central oxygen and suction points shall include provision of piped oxygen supply to all patients in critical care from liquid oxygen tanks installed in appropriate place in the hospital complex,” stated the circular released on April 28.

It further stated that all medical college hospitals should have a dedicated PSA technology-based oxygen supply in addition to supply from liquid oxygen tanks, which is to be installed and made operational within six months.

The move comes days after the Central government recently asked respective state governments to make captive oxygen a norm in medical colleges in the future.

At present, Maharashtra has more than 60 medical colleges offering undergraduate medical programmes.

“Most medical colleges in the state already have an oxygen generation unit on campus and we are now going to make sure that all colleges install the PSA technology for future needs,” said TP Lahane, director of the state Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER).

“This is a move made by NMC to ensure infrastructural upgradation of medical colleges. Basic facilities are anyway available in most medical colleges, but encouraging them to adopt better technology is the need of the hour,” said Dr Avinash Supe, former dean and director of KEM Hospital.

Supe, who is at present in-charge of Covid-death committee in the state, added, “Over the past few years, the apex body has tried to encourage colleges to be better equipped. With the current scenario, when oxygen shortage is plaguing the system, the aim is to make sure hospitals are better prepared for the future.”