NMMC readies ward for dengue, malaria in Vashi General Hospital

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has dedicated a ward in Vashi General Hospital for dengue and malaria cases.

With currently four confirmed cases of dengue, the corporation felt that the cases might go up as the rain has stopped, giving way for breeding of mosquitoes.

“Currently, the water is stagnant with the rain stopping and this is the time when maximum breeding of mosquitoes happens. Usually, towards August and September, a rise in dengue cases is expected with the increased breeding spots. Hence, we have dedicated a ward at Vashi GH and if necessary we will have one at Airoli Hospital too,” Abhijit Bangar, NMMC commissioner, said.

While Navi Mumbai had one suspected case of monkeypox, the further test of the patient confirmed it to be negative. “All private hospitals have been sensitised about the symptoms of monkeypox and to alert us when found. A person who came from Jharkhand had got similar symptoms and had visited Apollo Hospital. The hospital informed us and the lesion swab was sent to NIV, Pune, which confirmed it to be negative,” Bangar added.

All the urban primary health centres have been asked to keep a track of the international travellers. The corporation will now be sensitising private doctors and the NMMC staff about monkeypox as the protocols for handling Covid-19 and monkeypox are different.