NMMC takes a step forward to reduce carbon footprint

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has appointed a consultant to conduct a carbon footprint audit to help achieve the objective of a carbon-neutral city. The audit, which started earlier this month, is expected to be completed in 4 months.

“The carbon dioxide proportion in the air is increasing by the day, which is leading to increased pollution,” Municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar said. “The audit will help us get detailed information on the quantum of carbon generation from each area, sector and GHG emission source in the city. Government agencies, energy suppliers, NGOs and citizens will be roped in for the purpose.”

It will include industrial areas, construction sites, the services sector, residential zones, waste, transport etc.

“Once the carbon audit is completed, the net zero roadmaps will be declared as we will have identified the sources of emission and will have information on opportunities to reduce emission,” said Narvekar. “We will plan specific projects for the purpose and set annual targets to head towards the net zero path. Of course, it will be constantly reviewed and monitored for actual results to achieve our goal.”

The central government has announced plans for the country with the 2070 deadline, however, NMMC is targeting a net zero roadmap for carbon neutrality by 2050 as per the decision taken by the MMR area. The civic body even announced an independent environment budget last year for the fiscal year 2022-23 to help achieve its goal.

The civic body has also signed a contract committing itself to the international objective of ‘Race to Zero’ by making Navi Mumbai carbon neutral. It has hence planned to earn increased carbon credit and to also have a city carbon audit by curbing the emission of Greenhouse Gases (GHG).

The NMMC has already initiated state-of-the-art sewage treatment plants and is developing Miyawaki urban forest with over 1.72 lakh trees. The corporation will also convert all diesel NMMT buses into electric buses over the next three years, leading to the induction of 266 electric buses.

“Our priority is to make Navi Mumbai an environment-friendly city, increase the green cover, use solar energy and electric vehicles, promote the use of public transport for travel and also look for innovative measures to reduce carbon emissions,” Narvekar said.