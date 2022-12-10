NMMC takes up special vaccination drive to fight measles

Navi Mumbai: Taking into account the growing cases of measles, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is administering an additional dose of measles rubella (MR) vaccine to children aged between 9 months and 5 years in areas where new cases have been reported. It is also giving a zero dose of MR vaccine to kids aged 6 months to 9 months.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The drive has been initiated following a special meeting of the NMMC vaccine task force chaired by municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar.

According to NMMC medical officer Dr Ratnaprabha Chavan, additional doses along with zero doses were given at the four hotspots under urban health posts (UHP) of Juhugaon, CBD Belapur, Karave Nagar and Pawane during the first drive held in the beginning of this month.

She said, “In Pawne, 1,596 additional doses were given at 19 booths, at Juhugaon, 60 zero doses and 1,405 additional doses were given at 17 booths. At the 20 booths of Karave UHP, 59 zero doses and 1,025 additional doses were given, while in CBD Belapur, 59 zero doses and 1,162 additional doses were administered at 27 booths. About 178 children were given zero doses and 5,188 children received additional doses, taking the total of vaccinated kids to 5,366.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Chavan said the civic body has also started a second drive on December 5 in these areas. During the drive, 8,755 additional doses and 224 zero doses were administered.

She said, “In the UHP Khairane area, we set up 43 booths to vaccinate 6,406 children in the age group of 9 months to 5 years. We are surveying the area and keeping a strict vigil to trace children suffering from fever or rashes.”

Narvekar said “There is no reason to panic as the situation is well under control in the city. If parents find any symptoms in their children, they should contact the nearest UHP or civic hospital to ensure immediate action. Residents can be a big help if they cooperate with health personnel who visit their homes.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}