NMMC to replace 25-year-old old electric poles with new ones across Navi Mumbai
mumbai news

NMMC to replace 25-year-old old electric poles with new ones across Navi Mumbai

In view of the multiple electric poles falling during the rainy season, the Navi Mumbai civic body, NMMC, has started replacing them with new poles
By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 05:27 PM IST
New electric poles lying to be erected across Navi Mumbai. The NMMC will replace 25-year-old electric poles with new ones. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)

In view of the multiple electric poles falling during the rainy season, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started replacing them with new poles.

The NMMC has decided to replace almost 70% of the electric poles across the city in this drive, spending 18Cr for the same.

A senior officer from the NMMC electrical department said, “The old electrical poles were made of mild steel (MS) and those were installed by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) around 25 years ago. We are now replacing those poles with the new ones which are made of galvanized iron (GI). These poles are stronger than the old ones.

“Our work is now under way in Vashi, Koparkhairane, Belapur, Airoli and other places. We are replacing more than 5,000 electric poles in this drive and we hope to finish the work within a month. We are not replacing 30% electric poles as those are made of galvanized iron (GI) and we installed them 10 to 15 years ago.”

It may be recalled that a 35-year-old biker died after an electric pole fell on him on Palm Beach Road in Sanpada on May 16. “That pole fell due to strong wind causing the death of the biker who was passing by that area,” the officer said.

