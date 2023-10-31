NMMC’s drive against illegal constructions upsets bizmen

NAVI MUMBAI

Navi Mumbai, India - Oct. 31, 2023:NMMCÕs stepped up drive against illegal constructions at APMC in Navi Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. (Photo by / HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has in the past few days been going all out, cracking down on illegal constructions in the city under the personal supervision of the newly appointed deputy municipal commissioner (DMC) (Encroachment) Rahul Gethe. The action has irked the business community that has complained to police alleging high handedness and illegal action.

Gethe who was Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Officer on Special Duty earlier, has since taking charge in September, led demolition drives that seemed suspended for quite some time. He is known to switch off his mobile phone during the drives to ensure there is no interference from any quarter.

Gethe has recently taken action against illegal constructions and also targeted illegal garages, hotels, cars, restaurants and shops. The civic body has claimed encroachment of marginal space, continued use of temporarily allowed tin sheds etc. by the shopkeepers and establishments.

A recent drive in sector 19C of Vashi along the Palm Beach road has upset the local businessmen particularly. The civic body had levied a fine of ₹72,09,850 on the businessmen for illegal marginal space and removal of the tin sheds.

The business community under the aegis of sector 19C Welfare Association protested on Tuesday and filed a police complaint against NMMC at APMC police station through Shops and Traders Association of sector 19C.

Later, they approached Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik who inspected the area of demolition. He asked the businessmen to submit to him their grievances assuring them that he will take up the issues raised by them with NMMC authorities.

Said Mahendra Bhanushali, a businessman, “On October 25, NMMC authorities came over with heavy machines suddenly and started demolishing the name boards, shutters and godowns which also affected the structures of the buildings.”

He alleged, “The action was brutal with no heed to the pleas by the shopkeepers. One of them was even manhandled which is totally unacceptable.”

Businessman Surendra Singh said, “We are not saying that there were no mistakes by some businessmen, but this is goondaism. No warning was given, action taken sans cutting electricity. We will meet the municipal commissioner on the issue and also go to court on it.”

Added Tarun Jain, another businessman, “Even the legal compound walls, shutters, boards, electric wires etc. were demolished in the action. We have been doing business here for 25 years and the buildings have existed since then.”

He stated, “It is Diwali time and we have to suffer such huge losses. We are demanding a thorough investigation of the illegal action and action against the guilty civic officials.”

Said former BJP corporator Shubhangi Patil, who accompanied them, “It is sad that the traders had to come to the police station. Action was taken against them sans any warning. We will support them in this injustice as more traders will take to the streets soon.”

Refuting allegations of illegal action, deputy municipal commissioner Dr Rahul Gethe said, “The action was carried out under the instructions of municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar as part of the Swachh Bharat survey. The central committee is in the city for inspection and it is important that the city remain clean and free of encroachments.”

He clarified, “There was an incident involving a businessman and a contractor personnel and not an NMMC personnel.”

Stated Gethe, “A delegation of the traders had met me requesting that action not be taken till Diwali as it is their season time. I had assured them that we shall halt our action under humanitarian grounds till November 15.”

Added the DMC, “The shopkeepers have not taken permission for the digital sign boards. We have told them that post Diwali, we will hold a meeting with the concerned department and ensure that all necessary permissions are in place and uniform banners and canopies are erected at permitted locations.”

Even as there are reports of the hotel and restaurant industry also being upset at the action and building up pressure against Gethe, he said, “The civic body is committed to take action against illegal structures and constructions sans any bias. I am just doing my job and we intend to intensify our action in the near future, which everyone should take note of.”

