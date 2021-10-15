NMMC’s tertiary plants in Koparkhairane, Airoli ready to provide recycled water to industries

After four years of starting the work, the tertiary treatment projects in Koparkhairane and Airoli are now ready to supply recycled water to industry groups in the MIDC sector.

Around 40 MLD water from the two tertiary plants will be made available to the industries in MIDC Vashi, Turbhe, Mahape, Airoli and Rabale from December. Currently, MIDC is providing 50 MLD at ₹22.50 per cubic metre rate while NMMC would now provide 40 MLD water to industrial areas at ₹18.50 per cubic metre. This will lead to a significant saving for the industrial groups while MIDC can provide the saved 40 MLD to other areas of MMRDA.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The tertiary treatment projects are made with advanced technologies such as ultra-filtration and ultra violet.

“The quality of this treated water is better than the quality standards designed by Central Pollution Control Board and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, and is as good as the water supplied by MIDC to TTC Industrial Area. The government has sanctioned it under the Central Government’s Amrut Yojana and is being jointly financed by the Central Government (50%), Government of Maharashtra (25%) and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (25%),” NMMC PRO Mahendra Konde said. A Memorandum of Understanding between NMMC and MIDC has also been signed. As per the agreement, the treated water will be provided to the industrial establishments in the TTC area at a cost of ₹18.50 per cubic metre and the civic body will get revenue of ₹494Cr in the next 15 years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both Koparkhairane and Airoli have 87.50 MLD and 80MLD sewage water treatment plants, respectively, of which 20 MLD at each plant are being further treated in the tertiary plants to make it suitable to the requirement of the TTC industrial area. The project at Koparkhairane has been completed and the project at Airoli is in the final stages. The work on the 83km pipeline from the plants to the industrial area and on the 24.40km main line is also in the final stages. Besides water tanks of 1.75 MLD in Koparkhairane, 1.70 MLD in Airoli, 2.50 MLD in Vashi, 1.50 MLD in Mahape, 0.75 MLD in Nibban Hill in Rabale are also in the final stages, informed NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}