Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / NMMT reopens bus pass centres in Vashi, Belapur
mumbai news

NMMT reopens bus pass centres in Vashi, Belapur

After nearly a year and a half, Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) reopens bus pass centres in Vashi and Belapur on Thursday; daily commuters can purchase monthly, quarterly and yearly passes from here
By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 08:07 PM IST
NMMT reopens bus pass centres in Vashi and Belapur after 17 months. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)

After nearly 17 months, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) reopened its bus pass centres in Vashi and Belapur on Thursday. The daily commuters will now be able to purchase their monthly, quarterly and yearly passes from these centres.

Two other centres in Koparkhairane and Airoli will also be reopened soon. Due to Covid, NMMT had shut all these centres in March last year except the one in Turbhe.

Yogesh Kaduskar, general manager of NMMT, said, “As far as the pandemic is concerned, the scenario is much better in Navi Mumbai at present. Therefore, we have decided to reopen all bus pass centres in the city. The commuters can now purchase bus passes at the Vashi and Belapur centres like they used to do before the pandemic. The other two centres in Koparkhairane and Airoli will also be opened very soon.”

Apart from Navi Mumbai, the NMMT buses go to different places of Mumbai, Borivali, Bandra, World Trade Centre, Andheri, Mulund, Thane, Dombivli, Kalyan, Badlapur, Kharghar, Kalamboli, Panvel, Ulwe Node, Karanjade, Koproli and Uran.

RELATED STORIES

The total route length for all their services is 1,895 km. The average length of all routes is approximately 26km (maximum of 62km and minimum of 3km). The average headway for all routes is 15 minutes (maximum of 65 minutes and minimum of 7 minutes).

Ajit Patil, a 41-year-old resident of Belapur, said, “I travel to my workplace in Vashi every day by NMMT buses. Since the bus pass centre in Belapur was shut for so long, I had to spend 30 every day ( 15 for a one-way ticket). Now, since the pass centre has been reopened, I can purchase a monthly pass by paying just 300.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

FIR registered after Digha woman’s fake Instagram account opened

With 89% given first dose for Covid, NMMC hopes to reach 100% vaccination in Navi Mumbai by October

Pending e-challans: Maharashtra traffic police issue ultimatum to over 10 lakh vehicle owners

452 tuberculosis patients contracted Covid-19 in Mumbai
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi US visit Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
International Day of Sign Languages
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP