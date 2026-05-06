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No 'bacterial infection' found in bodies of 4 Mumbai family members who died after eating watermelon

No 'bacterial infection' found in bodies of 4 Mumbai family members who died after eating watermelon

Published on: May 06, 2026 10:09 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, The initial report submitted by the microbiology department of a Mumbai-based state-run hospital has said no "bacterial infection" was detected in the bodies of four family members, who died after consuming watermelon recently, officials said on Wednesday.

No 'bacterial infection' found in bodies of 4 Mumbai family members who died after eating watermelon

The Dokadia family, residents of Ghari Mohalla on Ismail Kurte Road, had hosted a get-together of relatives on the night of April 25. At around 1 am , hours after the guests had left, Abdullah Dokadia , his wife Nasreen , and daughters Ayesha and Zaineb ate pieces of a watermelon.

They suffered severe bouts of vomiting and diarrhoea in the early hours of April 26 and were rushed to a local hospital before being referred to the government-run J J Hospital where all four died during treatment.

After the incident, Mumbai police, forensic experts and Food and Drug Administration officials visited the house and had collected samples of every food item that constituted the family's last meal, including 'chicken pulav', watermelon, water, and other foodstuffs, and sent them to the Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis.

 
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