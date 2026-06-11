No brake failure in Dadar bus crash: Probe

Mumbai: The electric bus involved in the June 8 accident in Dadar West that killed one person did not suffer a brake malfunction or any other technical fault, according to preliminary checks conducted by a team of officers from the regional transport office (RTO) in Tardeo on Wednesday.

Mumbai, India. June 08, 2026 - One delivery boy was dead, and seven others were injured after a BEST bus rammed into several vehicles near Plaza Cinema in Dadar (West) on Monday morning. Mumbai, India. June 08, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

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The possibility of human error appears higher at this stage, officials from the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking said, while stressing that the final investigation report is still being prepared.

The 9-metre-long electric bus, hired on a wet-lease basis from operator EV Trans Pvt Ltd, rammed into five vehicles near Plaza Cinema in Dadar before crashing into a crane at a bridge construction site. A 26-year-old delivery rider was killed, while six other people were injured in the accident.

Officers from the Tardeo RTO who inspected the bus on Wednesday said that any damage to the vehicle appeared to have occurred after it crashed into the crane. “There doesn’t seem to be any prior issue with the bus, and the likelihood of human error seems plausible. However, it will be ascertained after further joint checks with BEST engineers,” said an RTO officer, requesting anonymity.

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{{^usCountry}} The Shivaji Park police had written to the Tardeo RTO seeking an inspection of the Olectra-manufactured bus to determine whether any technical fault had caused the accident, as claimed by the driver, Vikas Padave. Following the initial inspection on Wednesday, RTO officers are expected to examine the bus again, along with BEST engineers, later this week. Findings from this joint inspection will form a critical part of the final investigation report into the accident, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Shivaji Park police had written to the Tardeo RTO seeking an inspection of the Olectra-manufactured bus to determine whether any technical fault had caused the accident, as claimed by the driver, Vikas Padave. Following the initial inspection on Wednesday, RTO officers are expected to examine the bus again, along with BEST engineers, later this week. Findings from this joint inspection will form a critical part of the final investigation report into the accident, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said that Padave, 42, appeared to have panicked after losing control of the bus. “The investigators are examining various aspects, including the possibility of human error or any failure with the bus. However, at this point in time, the possibility of human error is higher. Still, we don’t want to jump to any conclusions until the report is prepared,” said a BEST official, requesting anonymity.

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BEST has appointed a four-member committee to investigate the accident. According to a preliminary investigation conducted by BEST engineers, the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) installed in the bus recorded a sudden acceleration from around 15-16 kmph to 24 kmph before it crashed into the crane.

According to officials, Padave had completed his trip and halted the bus at Veer Kotwal Junction near Plaza Cinema. He then filled out a duty form and restarted the bus. When he released the handbrake, the bus zipped forward and picked up speed. Officials said there is a possibility the gear was in Drive mode rather than Neutral or Parking when the bus restarted.

Padave has been booked for causing death by negligence and rash driving.