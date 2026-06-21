No buses ply on Day 2 of BEST strike, NEET students to get special services

MUMBAI: The indefinite strike called by a group of unions under the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking virtually brought Mumbai’s bus network to a standstill on Saturday with not a single BEST-owned or wet-lease bus operating during the day and thousands of employees staying away from work.

Mumbai, India. June 20, 2026 - Employees of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking continued their indefinite strike for the second consecutive day on Saturday. The strike disrupted bus services citywide, leaving thousands of commuters unable to reach their offices and destinations. Mumbai, India. June 20, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

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The second day of the agitation witnessed a far more severe impact than Friday, with an overwhelming response to the strike resulting in an almost complete shutdown of services. Though a limited number of drivers and conductors had initially reported for duty in the morning, buses that briefly ventured out were later pulled back to depots.

Sources said some buses were allegedly targeted in stone-pelting incidents involving members of the 12-union umbrella body, the BEST Joint Workers’ Action Committee or BEST Sanyukta Kamgar Kruti Samiti, after which the vehicles were recalled. As the day progressed, all buses remained parked inside the undertaking’s 27 depots and bus stations.

According to BEST’s turnout figures at 4 pm, no buses were operational against a scheduled deployment of 238 owned buses and 2,438 wet-lease buses. Of the 3,076 scheduled bus drivers, only 37 reported for duty, while merely 11 conductors attended work against a scheduled strength of 4,705. Attendance among bus starters stood at 42 against 376 scheduled personnel, while 173 bus inspectors reported for work against a sanctioned strength of 348. In the wet-lease category, only nine drivers reported for duty and none of the 1,694 scheduled conductors turned up.

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{{^usCountry}} The disruption left commuters scrambling for alternatives. Shared taxis, autorickshaws and bike taxis witnessed increased demand, while some private operators pressed around 300 buses into service in areas including Bandra-Kurla Complex, Powai, Dadar, Borivali, Ghatkopar and Nariman Point. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The disruption left commuters scrambling for alternatives. Shared taxis, autorickshaws and bike taxis witnessed increased demand, while some private operators pressed around 300 buses into service in areas including Bandra-Kurla Complex, Powai, Dadar, Borivali, Ghatkopar and Nariman Point. {{/usCountry}}

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“We did not receive any official confirmation for operating these private buses. However, considering the situation, some of our members ran these buses though fares charged were arbitrary,” said a member of the Mumbai Bus Chalak Malak Sanghatana.

NEET arrangements in place

With the NEET re-examination scheduled on Sunday across 63 centres in Mumbai, the BEST administration said it had arranged 60 additional Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses to ferry students between 9 am and 1 pm and again from 5 pm to 7 pm. The undertaking has also sought 100 MSRTC buses to augment regular services.

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“Considering the situation that has arisen, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation was asked to arrange 100 buses so that passengers face no inconvenience. Additionally, to prevent inconvenience to students at the 63 examination centres of the NEET exam across Mumbai, 60 additional MSRTC buses have been arranged and orders to this effect have been given to depot managers,” said a senior BEST official.

The undertaking said notices under the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA) had been served to employees participating in the strike as well as to wet-lease contractors. Under the law, legal action can be initiated against those disrupting essential services.

Unions refuse to relent

The BEST Sanyukta Kamgar Kruti Samiti maintained that the strike would continue, alleging that the minutes issued after Friday’s meeting with Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik did not reflect the assurances given by him.

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“The strike continues. The minister had promised us to address our issues but it is not there in the minutes of the meeting at all. Even we understand that there are children whose future is at stake, but here the lives of BEST employees and their families are at stake. We appeal the students to take other modes of transport,” said Uday Ambonkar, president of the BEST Joint Workers’ Action Committee.

In a statement issued later in the day, the unions said they were willing to hold discussions with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis or deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde “at any time, day or night” in the hope of an early resolution.

BEST chairperson Trusha Vishwasrao said the administration had exhausted all efforts to resolve the impasse. “If the strike continues for a third day, it becomes difficult to understand how many more appeals can be made. Notices under MESMA have already been issued and action against striking employees will be intensified,” she said.

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BEST, which ferries around 2.5 million passengers daily and is Mumbai’s second-largest public transport provider after the suburban railway network, said electricity supply operations remained unaffected and that all efforts were being made to minimise inconvenience to commuters.