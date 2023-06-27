No evidence to support accusation of molestation against Prithvi Shaw: Police

MUMBAI: There is no evidence to support the accusation of molestation or misbehaviour against cricketer Prithvi Shaw levelled by social media influencer Sapna Gill, according to a report submitted by the Airport police to the metropolitan magistrate court in Andheri on Monday.

“There is no evidence to support accusation of molestation for misbehaviour against Shaw and Gill’s allegation is false,” the police said in their report.

Gill’s lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan said she has filed a criminal complaint against Shaw and his friend Ashish Yadav before the magistrate court for assaulting Gill with a baseball bat and molesting her.

The complaint was made after Gill was released on bail. She was arrested following a complaint by the cricketer that she had assaulted him during a midnight altercation that began inside a hotel on February 15.

The cricketer had alleged that Gill and her friends had assaulted him for refusing a selfie with them and had attacked him with a baseball bat and had damaged the windshield of his car.

In their report, the police said that during the probe they recorded the statement of a staffer of the hotel, and he told them that Thakur was taking video of Shaw and the cricketer objected to it. The staffer said this angered Thakur and he started abusing Shaw and after the altercations, the staff escorted Gill and Thakur out of the hotel.

“The staffer said that when they were being escorted out, he heard Gill say that “dekh ab main uski kya halat karti hoon” (Now, see what I will do to him). They then left. After half an hour, Shaw and his friends left too. The staffer said that Shaw had not misbehaved with Gill at all on February 15,” police said in its report.

The police added that they had recorded statements of the CISF personnel. The CISF officials told the police that they were alerted about the brawl and had reached the spot.

“They saw that the front windshield of Shaw’s car was broken, and they had seen Gill with a baseball bat in her hand,” the police stated in their report.

The magistrate court, after referring to the report, has asked the police to also submit the CCTV footage of the incident on the next date of hearing, June 28.

In her complaint, Gill had claimed that Thakur, being a genuine cricket fan, had approached Shaw for a selfie and was met with hostility by him and others with him.

Gill claimed that Shaw took her friend’s phone and thrashed it. Further, she alleged that under the influence of alcohol, Shaw’s friends assaulted Thakur mercilessly.

Gill alleged that when she pleaded with him to stop assaulting Thakur, Shaw pushed her, touched her inappropriately and assaulted her. Later, both Gill and Thakur were thrown out of the club.