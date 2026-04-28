No mandatory Marathi drive on May 1; focus shifts to learning the language

MUMBAI: Amid an uproar among auto and taxi unions, and political leaders, over the government’s move to test the proficiency of Marathi among all drivers of public transports beginning May 1, transport minister Pratap Sarnaik on Monday met union leaders who sought more time for getting drivers up to speed with the local language. After the meeting, Sarnaik told the union leaders that he will discuss the matter with his department on Tuesday and respond to their demands with a renewed timeline.

Mumbai, India. April 27, 2026 - Mumbai Auto Rickshaw Taximen`s Union`s leaders meeting with auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers at Keshav Gore Hall in Goregaon, after the state transport department’s mandate that auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers in Maharashtra must be able to speak basic Marathi. Mumbai, India. April 27, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

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Sarnaik assured the unions that the government will not take action on the drivers from May 1.

The meeting was attended by former MP Sanjay Nirupam, who had urged the government to defer the drive, Shashank Sharad Rao, president of Autorickshaw Chalak Malak Sanghatana Sanyukt Kruti Samiti Maharashtra (ACMSSKSM), Haji Arafat Shaikh, from Shiv Vahatuk Sanghatana, among other union leaders.

In the meeting, the union leaders said they did not oppose the government’s move about auto and taxi drivers having a working knowledge of Marathi, but demanded an opportunity for them to learn the language. Rao urged the transport department to pull pack its move to cancel licences and permits of drivers who cannot speak Marathi on from May 1. Nirupam demanded that they should be given a year to learn the language.

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{{^usCountry}} Sarnaik said he was willing to allow time if unions do not oppose the government’s move, and urged them to help provide training to the drivers. The unions agreed to the plan, whereupon Sarnaik assured them that the department will decide on a timeline for drivers to learn Marathi and that there would be no action against them from May 1. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sarnaik said he was willing to allow time if unions do not oppose the government’s move, and urged them to help provide training to the drivers. The unions agreed to the plan, whereupon Sarnaik assured them that the department will decide on a timeline for drivers to learn Marathi and that there would be no action against them from May 1. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} After the meeting, Sarnaik told the media: “We asked the unions about their view on making Marathi mandatory. There is consensus that drivers should know basic Marathi. However, they have sought time — some asked for one year, others for up to one-and-a-half years. I have not yet given my word on the timeline. I will conduct a meeting with 59 Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) on Tuesday on the matter before arriving at a decision.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the meeting, Sarnaik told the media: “We asked the unions about their view on making Marathi mandatory. There is consensus that drivers should know basic Marathi. However, they have sought time — some asked for one year, others for up to one-and-a-half years. I have not yet given my word on the timeline. I will conduct a meeting with 59 Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) on Tuesday on the matter before arriving at a decision.” {{/usCountry}}

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While sharing recent enforcement data from Mira-Bhayandar, Sarnaik said that out of 3,066 permits inspected, 499 drivers were found unable to communicate in Marathi, while 2,567 had basic knowledge. He added, “This shows the ground reality and why such a policy is needed.” Sarnaik also pointed out that the inspection drive was initiated following a representation by Narendra Mehta, BJP MLA from Mira-Bhayandar.

“There will be no injustice to anyone. This is not a tussle between Marathi and Hindi, but to ensure that drivers are able to communicate with citizens with a basic knowledge of Marathi,” said Sarnaik.

Union president Shashank Rao said, “The discussion was constructive and our concerns were addressed. Instead of strict enforcement, the transport department will now focus on training drivers in basic Marathi. Our union will participate in training drivers to ensure they can communicate effectively with passengers in Marathi.”

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