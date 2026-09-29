'Will appear if called on': Father of deceased IIT Bombay student says probe committee yet to reach out

IIT Bombay’s 10-member inquiry committee, formed to investigate the death of a second-year student on the campus on September 18, is yet to communicate with the parents, the father if the deceased said on Monday.

IIT-B constituted the 10-member committee on September 22, four days after the incident, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the student’s death. (Praful Gangurde/Hindustan Times)

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The 20-year-old’s parents, currently on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan, stated they will appear before the committee if summoned but will not approach the members independently.

“If the inquiry committee calls me, I will definitely go and present my side. But I will not go on my own without being called,” said the father, adding that when he tried to enter the campus twice since Saturday to meet the students supporting their cause, he was barred by authorities.

On Monday, Ramesh Solanki, father of Darshan Solanki, who died by suicide on campus in 2023, was present to support the parents.

IIT-B constituted the 10-member committee on September 22, four days after the incident, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.

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{{^usCountry}} The father underscored that right from the get go, his demand has been the arrest and questioning of Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, for alleged caste discrimination and abetment of suicide, and IIT Bombay director Shireesh Kedare. He said, “I have no objection to the probe process. The Crime Branch is investigating the case properly. They (the professors) should be arrested and interrogated.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The father underscored that right from the get go, his demand has been the arrest and questioning of Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, for alleged caste discrimination and abetment of suicide, and IIT Bombay director Shireesh Kedare. He said, “I have no objection to the probe process. The Crime Branch is investigating the case properly. They (the professors) should be arrested and interrogated.” {{/usCountry}}

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He also questioned how the CCTV footage related to the case was leaked and circulated on social media, and asked the investigating agencies to name the person who had released the data and if it was a deliberate act. He added that the “probe should not only be limited to allegations of copying in an examination or using a mobile phone, and should examine the action taken against the student, the pressure he may have faced and the circumstances that led to his death”.

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“The FIR includes charges of torture and abetment to suicide. Therefore, an investigation should be conducted to find out why and how he was incited. An arrest is necessary to achieve that,” he said, adding that he will continue to remain on the hunger strike until his demand of the arrests are addressed.

Despite being on a hunger strike, he has not received any concrete assurance from the authorities, he said.

On Monday Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad, former MP Husain Dalwai and other political leaders visited the parents, while activists from Students Federation of India (SFI), All India Students Federation (AISF), All India Students Association (AISA) and other student bodies supported them.

Ravindra and Sonali Wakode, parents of deceased IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, resume their hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, India

Students protest at ‘Justice Corner’

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After continuing their agitation at IIT Bombay’s main gate for the last 10 days, protesting students have named the spot ‘Justice Corner’. They have set up a make-shift library at the place where they hold discussions on various issues faced by students on campus.

On the ninth day on Sunday, students held a discussion on mental health and the responsibility of the institute to support and protect the mental well-being of students. On Monday, students organised a discussion titled ‘Evaluating Evaluation System.’ During the discussion, students spoke about how a culture of punitive evaluation operates on campus and what steps could be taken to change it.

On Saturday, the parents appealed to the protesting students through a video message to continue their protest and preserve any evidence related to the case. The father of the deceased said he has not had any direct communication with the protesting students because he has not entered the campus.